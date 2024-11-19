Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 17th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0937 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.2% per year over the last three years.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund stock opened at $16.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.10 and a 200-day moving average of $16.19. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $13.94 and a 1-year high of $17.48.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

