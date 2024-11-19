Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 96,913.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,784 shares during the period. Simon Property Group makes up 1.9% of Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $27,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 13,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $180.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.25. The firm has a market cap of $59.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.74. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.92 and a 12-month high of $182.84.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($1.54). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 76.21% and a net margin of 43.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 109.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simon Property Group

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Allan B. Hubbard bought 370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $167.30 per share, for a total transaction of $61,901.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,738,557.30. This trade represents a 1.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target (up from $157.50) on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target (down from $190.00) on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.78.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

