TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 458.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 40.9% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 198.7% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 162.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after acquiring an additional 6,260 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.16, for a total transaction of $1,703,818.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,831,839.40. This trade represents a 30.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total transaction of $503,982.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,986,282. The trade was a 20.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,927 shares of company stock worth $12,807,811 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

PH opened at $691.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $89.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $638.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $576.52. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $426.49 and a fifty-two week high of $711.60.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $6.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.14 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PH shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $842.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $673.00 to $788.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $665.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $688.07.

View Our Latest Analysis on PH

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.