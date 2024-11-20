Moran Wealth Management LLC Sells 454 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Moran Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,717 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $16,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.1% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,787,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,777,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 16,005 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,358,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NS Partners Ltd boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 81,666 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH traded up $13.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $590.88. 928,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,866,946. The stock has a market cap of $543.78 billion, a PE ratio of 37.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $582.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $551.25. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $436.38 and a 52 week high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.00 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $100.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.14 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 26.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.72%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $601.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $675.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 target price (down previously from $640.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $615.53.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

