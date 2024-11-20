NS Partners Ltd Sells 2,104,358 Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

NS Partners Ltd lessened its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 91.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,104,358 shares during the quarter. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $2,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBR. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the second quarter worth $73,174,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 10,099,766 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $144,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,313 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,745,895 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $54,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,700 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 152.7% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 890,417 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $12,902,000 after acquiring an additional 538,002 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,412,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $21,477,000 after acquiring an additional 405,940 shares during the last quarter.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $14.22 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.66. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $17.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $92.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.39.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.227 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 16.3%. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous Variable dividend of $0.17. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is currently 38.67%.

PBR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $15.40 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. HSBC lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.24.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

(Free Report)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

See Also

