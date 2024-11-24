Nwam LLC Makes New $607,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 20,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPTS. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at about $801,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 7,190 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 27.4% during the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 104,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 22,537 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 38.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,851,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,571 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $29.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.06. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $28.62 and a 1-year high of $29.46.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

