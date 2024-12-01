Edgewell Personal Care Co (EPC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 3rd

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 31st,Zacks Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd.

Edgewell Personal Care has raised its dividend payment by an average of 58.7% annually over the last three years. Edgewell Personal Care has a payout ratio of 18.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Edgewell Personal Care to earn $3.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.6%.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Performance

Shares of EPC stock opened at $36.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.66. Edgewell Personal Care has a one year low of $33.27 and a one year high of $41.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $517.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EPC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

