Fundamental Global Inc. (FGFPP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on December 15th

Fundamental Global Inc. (NASDAQ:FGFPP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 29th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Sunday, December 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.
Fundamental Global Stock Performance
Shares of FGFPP stock opened at $18.00 on Friday. Fundamental Global has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.41.
Fundamental Global Company Profile
