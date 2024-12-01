Fundamental Global Inc. (FGFPP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on December 15th

Fundamental Global Inc. (NASDAQ:FGFPP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 29th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Sunday, December 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.

Fundamental Global Stock Performance

Shares of FGFPP stock opened at $18.00 on Friday. Fundamental Global has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.41.

Fundamental Global Company Profile

Fundamental Global Inc engages in reinsurance, merchant banking, and asset management business. The company offers initial public offering services. It also offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance services. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. Fundamental Global Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Mooresville, North Carolina.

