Tradition Wealth Management LLC Sells 14,399 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,399 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February were worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. RPS Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 47,873.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 9,096 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Stock Performance

BATS PFEB opened at $36.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $800.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.56.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

