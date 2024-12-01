Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Shares Acquired by Morton Community Bank

Morton Community Bank lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,846 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of Morton Community Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Morton Community Bank’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 49.7% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCR stock opened at $19.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.48. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.84.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

