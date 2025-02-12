Stephens Inc. AR Sells 442 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.47, for a total transaction of $646,326.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 124,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,586,026.21. This represents a 0.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.07, for a total value of $271,831.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,185,601.03. This trade represents a 6.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,711 shares of company stock worth $5,631,561. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on AXON. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $610.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $542.15.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $669.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $51.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.05. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $255.68 and a one year high of $698.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $624.25 and its 200-day moving average is $501.43.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

