Winnebago Industries (WGO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share and revenue of $621.41 million for the quarter.

Winnebago Industries Stock Performance

Shares of WGO opened at $34.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Winnebago Industries has a one year low of $33.62 and a one year high of $74.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.98. The company has a market capitalization of $975.72 million, a PE ratio of -52.06 and a beta of 1.70.

Winnebago Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -206.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Winnebago Industries from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Winnebago Industries from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Winnebago Industries news, Director Jacqueline D. Woods sold 1,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total transaction of $66,612.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,855.20. This represents a 12.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

