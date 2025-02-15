Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,334 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,361 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 515,973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $135,954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 9,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE:GD opened at $241.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $262.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.58. The company has a market cap of $66.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.37. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $239.87 and a fifty-two week high of $316.90.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by ($0.14). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 17.10%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.64%.

General Dynamics declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 4th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GD. TD Cowen decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $315.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price (down from $345.00) on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BTIG Research lowered General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $360.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $343.00 to $331.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Laura J. Schumacher sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.68, for a total transaction of $459,201.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,175 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,224. This represents a 13.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 5,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.91, for a total value of $1,556,241.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,701,349.36. This represents a 21.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

