Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 13th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1025 per share on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has increased its dividend by an average of 31.1% per year over the last three years. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a payout ratio of 183.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. to earn $2.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.9%.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Price Performance

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $36.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.27. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.62 and a 1-year high of $40.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 2.40%. As a group, research analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PECO

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

(Get Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Co, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.