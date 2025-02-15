Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Has $470,000 Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 200.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,796 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Equita Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc. now owns 93,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 71,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 40,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $23.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.45. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $19.14 and a 1-year high of $23.73. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

