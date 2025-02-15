Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Stock Holdings Cut by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $27,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $347,000. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,000,000 after acquiring an additional 5,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.12, for a total value of $523,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,231,200. The trade was a 9.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.29, for a total value of $3,241,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,576,486.67. The trade was a 29.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:AMP opened at $546.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $385.74 and a fifty-two week high of $582.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $541.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $504.41. The stock has a market cap of $53.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.36.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.16 by $0.20. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 69.35% and a net margin of 19.70%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 17.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $415.00 to $442.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $580.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $510.44.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ameriprise Financial

About Ameriprise Financial

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

