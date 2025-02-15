Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Raises Dividend to $0.43 Per Share

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share on Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Brunswick has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Brunswick has a dividend payout ratio of 32.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Brunswick to earn $5.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.1%.

Brunswick Stock Performance

Shares of BC opened at $65.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.65. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $62.64 and a 12 month high of $96.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Brunswick last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Brunswick had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 15.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brunswick news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total value of $28,426.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,664,949.65. This trade represents a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Brunswick from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. B. Riley raised shares of Brunswick to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.85.

Brunswick Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

Featured Articles

