Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Raises Dividend to $0.43 Per Share

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share on Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.
Brunswick has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Brunswick has a dividend payout ratio of 32.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Brunswick to earn $5.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.1%.
Brunswick Stock Performance
Shares of BC opened at $65.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.65. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $62.64 and a 12 month high of $96.65.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Brunswick news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total value of $28,426.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,664,949.65. This trade represents a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Brunswick from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. B. Riley raised shares of Brunswick to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.85.
Brunswick Company Profile
Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.
