New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $49.83 Million Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 258,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,734 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Allstate were worth $49,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allstate alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $206.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $216.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.94.

Allstate Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $187.53 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $153.87 and a 12 month high of $209.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $191.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $49.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.52.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $2.27. Allstate had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 28.20%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 18.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 40,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.53, for a total value of $7,480,226.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,378,990.95. This trade represents a 68.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.