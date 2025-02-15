Life Planning Partners Inc Acquires New Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covenant Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,291.7% during the third quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Atmos Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 1,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

EEM stock opened at $44.41 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.39 and a 52-week high of $47.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.47.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

