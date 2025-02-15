500 Shares in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Purchased by Asset Planning Inc

Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OTTR. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in Otter Tail by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its position in Otter Tail by 4,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Otter Tail by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 81,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,388,000 after buying an additional 3,609 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Otter Tail by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 42,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. 61.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Otter Tail Trading Down 4.6 %

NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $76.99 on Friday. Otter Tail Co. has a one year low of $71.66 and a one year high of $100.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.11.

Otter Tail Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is currently 25.83%.

Several research firms have issued reports on OTTR. StockNews.com raised shares of Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Otter Tail from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

View Our Latest Analysis on OTTR

About Otter Tail

(Free Report)

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.