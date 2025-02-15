Aveo Capital Partners LLC Sells 15,754 Shares of ProShares Ultra Real Estate (NYSEARCA:URE)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in ProShares Ultra Real Estate (NYSEARCA:URE – Free Report) by 46.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,754 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Real Estate were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

ProShares Ultra Real Estate Price Performance

ProShares Ultra Real Estate stock opened at $66.25 on Friday. ProShares Ultra Real Estate has a twelve month low of $49.68 and a twelve month high of $78.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.34.

Get ProShares Ultra Real Estate alerts:

About ProShares Ultra Real Estate

(Free Report)

Further Reading

ProShares Ultra Real Estate (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include those that invest directly or indirectly through development, management or ownership of shopping malls, apartment buildings and housing developments, and real estate investment trusts (REITs) that invest in apartments, office and retail properties.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra Real Estate (NYSEARCA:URE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.