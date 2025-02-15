Hickory Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Hickory Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 48,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Fiduciary Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $263,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $289,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 15,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $299,000.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

FPEI opened at $18.86 on Friday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.90 and a fifty-two week high of $19.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.73 and its 200 day moving average is $18.79.

About First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

