Nova R Wealth Inc. Trims Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Nova R Wealth Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 648 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its holdings in Home Depot by 10.8% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 171,005 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $69,340,000 after buying an additional 16,650 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in Home Depot by 17.8% in the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,917 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Home Depot by 7.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 513,327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $199,295,000 after acquiring an additional 33,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its stake in Home Depot by 17.1% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 909,530 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,542,000 after acquiring an additional 132,967 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $372.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $465.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.44.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 16,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total transaction of $6,553,958.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,727,562. The trade was a 17.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.58, for a total transaction of $40,258.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,018,159.70. This represents a 0.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.7 %

HD opened at $409.47 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.77 and a fifty-two week high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $404.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $395.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $40.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.31 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

