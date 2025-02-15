Banque Pictet & Cie SA Invests $932,000 in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 45.3% during the third quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ICVT opened at $88.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.59. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.43 and a twelve month high of $58.18.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1406 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

