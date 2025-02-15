Asset Planning Inc Purchases Shares of 569 TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 70.4% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 156.3% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $64.10 target price (down previously from $70.40) on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Redburn Atlantic raised TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on TotalEnergies from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BNP Paribas downgraded TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised TotalEnergies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.42.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $61.40 on Friday. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $53.29 and a twelve month high of $74.97. The company has a market cap of $144.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 7.34%. On average, analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.8308 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

