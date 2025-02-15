Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $287,000 Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,778 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $87,000. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 282,054 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,537,000 after acquiring an additional 94,856 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 389.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 78,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 62,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OXY shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.71.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $48.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.99 and its 200-day moving average is $51.79. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $45.17 and a 52 week high of $71.18.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 763,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.82 per share, for a total transaction of $35,724,455.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 264,941,431 shares in the company, valued at $12,404,557,799.42. This trade represents a 0.29 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 6,854,394 shares of company stock worth $315,101,532 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

