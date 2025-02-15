William J. Lansing Sells 6,010 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Stock

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,804.23, for a total transaction of $10,843,422.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,026,643.74. This trade represents a 12.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Fair Isaac Trading Down 0.4 %

FICO stock opened at $1,795.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a PE ratio of 82.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.39. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $1,105.65 and a 12-month high of $2,402.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,962.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,966.69.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 30.66% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. On average, research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 23.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FICO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,275.00 to $2,175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,975.00 to $1,775.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,150.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $2,040.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,078.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fair Isaac

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Family Offices LLP raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 26 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

