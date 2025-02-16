Secured Retirement Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Secured Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Terex by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 233,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,814,000 after buying an additional 7,504 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Terex by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 9,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Terex by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 48,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regents Gate Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Terex in the fourth quarter worth $5,561,000. 92.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terex Stock Performance

TEX stock opened at $45.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.31. Terex Co. has a 12-month low of $43.23 and a 12-month high of $68.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Terex Announces Dividend

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Terex had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 6.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Terex from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Terex from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on Terex from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Terex from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David A. Sachs bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.30 per share, with a total value of $513,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 107,500 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,750. The trade was a 10.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Simon Meester sold 9,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $505,109.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,538,658.12. This represents a 7.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

