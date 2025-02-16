Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Position Lifted by Secured Retirement Advisors LLC

Secured Retirement Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLV. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 35.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 14,902 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 7,242.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 78,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,927,000 after buying an additional 77,779 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 427,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,114,000 after buying an additional 7,513 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BLV opened at $69.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.71. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $66.64 and a 52-week high of $76.87.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.2695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

