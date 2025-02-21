Peoples Bank OH Sells 3,506 Shares of Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA)

Peoples Bank OH lessened its stake in shares of Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,506 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Escalade were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESCA. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Escalade during the third quarter worth $166,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Escalade by 251.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 9,432 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Escalade by 301.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 14,204 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Escalade by 40.6% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares during the period. Finally, De Lisle Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Escalade by 6.3% during the third quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 83,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Escalade Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESCA opened at $15.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $219.17 million, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 3.45. Escalade, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $12.34 and a 52 week high of $16.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.91 and its 200-day moving average is $14.35.

Escalade Company Profile

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

