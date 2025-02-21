Peoples Bank OH Sells 370 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Peoples Bank OH lessened its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in CSX were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter worth $83,301,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in CSX by 318.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,270,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489,329 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,612,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $539,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,651 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 616.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,114,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,966,000 after purchasing an additional 958,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,656,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $851,404,000 after purchasing an additional 857,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CSX stock opened at $32.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $31.43 and a 52-week high of $40.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.77.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 23.95%. On average, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSX. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.16.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CSX

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.