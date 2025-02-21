121,589 Shares in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Bought by Timonier Family Office LTD.

Timonier Family Office LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 121,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,000. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 1.8% of Timonier Family Office LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 90,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Financial Harvest LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $328,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $664,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 600,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,523,000 after purchasing an additional 203,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 125,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

DFAI opened at $31.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $28.13 and a 1 year high of $32.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.42.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.