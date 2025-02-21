Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,396 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 242.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CSL. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 955,289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $429,641,000 after buying an additional 218,002 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 6,405.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 179,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $80,757,000 after buying an additional 176,799 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 732.1% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 142,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,691,000 after buying an additional 125,687 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 151.3% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 176,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $79,594,000 after buying an additional 106,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 873,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $391,827,000 after buying an additional 102,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Carlisle Companies

In related news, Director Jonathan R. Collins sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.24, for a total value of $366,702.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,724.60. This trade represents a 28.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mehul Patel sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.53, for a total transaction of $52,579.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,681.95. This trade represents a 15.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSL. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $520.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $495.00 target price (down from $505.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $506.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $475.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CSL

Carlisle Companies Trading Down 2.0 %

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $343.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $377.47 and a 200-day moving average of $413.16. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $340.61 and a one year high of $481.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The conglomerate reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.04. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 26.22% and a return on equity of 33.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 14.48%.

About Carlisle Companies

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.