Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Sells 97 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 1.9% of Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Anson Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 112,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,938,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 148,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,053,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanich Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,812,000.

VIG opened at $203.86 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.49. The company has a market cap of $88.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $173.17 and a one year high of $205.20.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

