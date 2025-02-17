Cosner Financial Group LLC Purchases 3,664 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Cosner Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 8.2% of Cosner Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cosner Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $12,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $7,385,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 833,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,290,000 after buying an additional 12,284 shares during the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,425,000. Finally, Midwest Heritage Bank FSB acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $228,000.
Shares of IVE opened at $196.62 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $175.71 and a 1-year high of $206.63. The stock has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $194.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.46.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
