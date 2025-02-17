Cosner Financial Group LLC Purchases 3,664 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Cosner Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 8.2% of Cosner Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cosner Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $12,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $7,385,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 833,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,290,000 after buying an additional 12,284 shares during the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,425,000. Finally, Midwest Heritage Bank FSB acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $228,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVE opened at $196.62 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $175.71 and a 1-year high of $206.63. The stock has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $194.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.46.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.