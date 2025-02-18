Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Announces Earnings Results

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Community Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%.

NYSE:CHCT traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.80. The stock had a trading volume of 272,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,501. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.28 and its 200 day moving average is $18.46. Community Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $27.94. The stock has a market cap of $559.01 million, a P/E ratio of -219.94, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.45%. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,066.67%.

CHCT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Community Healthcare Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (the Company”, we”, our”) was organized in the State of Maryland on March 28, 2014. The Company is a fully-integrated healthcare real estate company that owns and acquires real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers.

