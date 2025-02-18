Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.98 and last traded at $39.87, with a volume of 26141 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.56.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.50 and a 200 day moving average of $37.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 510.3% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

