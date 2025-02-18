Mcdonald Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA)

Mcdonald Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Free Report) by 45.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,476 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Sila Realty Trust were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILA. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sila Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,303,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sila Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $14,599,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sila Realty Trust by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 417,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,164,000 after purchasing an additional 143,143 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sila Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,100,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust by 2,589.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 212,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after buying an additional 204,196 shares during the period.

Sila Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE SILA opened at $25.39 on Tuesday. Sila Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $26.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Sila Realty Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Sila Realty Trust Profile

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

