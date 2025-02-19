Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.43 and traded as high as $1.80. Fossil Group shares last traded at $1.76, with a volume of 270,588 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Fossil Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.18.

In other Fossil Group news, CEO Franco Fogliato bought 111,175 shares of Fossil Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.37 per share, for a total transaction of $152,309.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,611,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,207,309.75. This represents a 7.41 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,326,677 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $5,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421,399 shares during the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fossil Group by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 2,571,080 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,880 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Fossil Group in the 4th quarter valued at $810,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fossil Group during the fourth quarter worth about $552,000. Finally, Fund 1 Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 286.1% in the 4th quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 388,485 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 287,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

