Leerink Partnrs Has Positive Outlook for ASND Q1 Earnings

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs upped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 12th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.63) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.90). The consensus estimate for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s current full-year earnings is ($7.12) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($5.91) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.28) EPS.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by $0.64.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ASND. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $196.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.36.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Price Performance

ASND opened at $157.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.45 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.57. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $111.09 and a fifty-two week high of $161.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 35.3% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 184,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,566,000 after buying an additional 48,120 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 63.8% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. Valence8 US LP acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter worth $685,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 42.5% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter worth $7,466,000.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

