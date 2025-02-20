Best Blue Chip Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 18th

RF Industries, NetSol Technologies, and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth are the three Blue Chip stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blue chip stocks are high-quality, financially stable companies that are well-established and have a history of strong performance. They are typically industry leaders with a track record of consistent earnings, solid balance sheets, and a strong reputation in the market. Investors often consider blue chip stocks as safer and more reliable investments compared to other types of stocks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blue Chip stocks within the last several days.

RF Industries (RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Shares of RF Industries stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,861. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.08. The firm has a market cap of $54.39 million, a PE ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.01. RF Industries has a 52 week low of $2.86 and a 52 week high of $5.77.

NetSol Technologies (NTWK)

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

Shares of NetSol Technologies stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,793. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.77. The firm has a market cap of $28.59 million, a PE ratio of 35.57 and a beta of 1.07. NetSol Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth (FBGRX)

Shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $236.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $232.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.85.

