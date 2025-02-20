Sanctuary Advisors LLC Buys 19,996 Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,996 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $6,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 27.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,468,000 after acquiring an additional 52,434 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 29.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 43.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 9,736 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 80,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the period.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FDVV opened at $52.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.82. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $43.10 and a 12 month high of $52.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.71 and a 200-day moving average of $50.55.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

