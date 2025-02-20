Truist Financial Corp Buys 37,274 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 510,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,274 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $17,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth about $76,065,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3,704.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,819,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,440 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,838,000. Fiduciary Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,807,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 70.5% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,839,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,242,000 after purchasing an additional 760,722 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $41.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.36 and a 200-day moving average of $38.33. The firm has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $25.67 and a 1-year high of $44.22.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

