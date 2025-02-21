Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases 2,315 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at $282,000. Weaver Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 184.4% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 10,608.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,813,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.3% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. UBS Group raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $83.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $376.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.39 and its 200 day moving average is $108.48. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $77.82 and a 52 week high of $148.15.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 84.68% and a net margin of 34.81%. Research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.7874 dividend. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.51. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 21.88%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Stories

