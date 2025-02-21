Best Solar Stocks To Watch Today – February 19th

Tesla, Constellation Energy, Vistra, Berkshire Hathaway, SolarEdge Technologies, NextEra Energy, and GE Vernova are the seven Solar stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Solar stocks refer to the shares of companies that are involved in the production, distribution, development, or installation of solar energy technologies, such as solar panels and solar power systems. These stocks are often sought after by investors looking to capitalize on the growing market for clean and renewable energy sources. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Solar stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $5.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $360.01. 49,415,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,832,508. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 176.80, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 2.34. Tesla has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $404.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Constellation Energy (CEG)

Constellation Energy Corporation generates and sells electricity in the United States. It operates through five segments: Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT, and Other Power Regions. The company sells natural gas, energy-related products, and sustainable solutions. It has approximately 33,094 megawatts of generating capacity consisting of nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas, and hydroelectric assets.

NASDAQ CEG traded down $2.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $322.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,763,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,865,953. The company has a market capitalization of $100.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $277.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.70. Constellation Energy has a 12 month low of $129.39 and a 12 month high of $352.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CEG

Vistra (VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Shares of Vistra stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $169.18. 3,279,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,931,304. Vistra has a one year low of $45.52 and a one year high of $199.84. The company has a market capitalization of $57.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.26 and a 200 day moving average of $130.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VST

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $482.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,127,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,747,255. The company’s 50-day moving average is $461.85 and its 200-day moving average is $459.50. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52 week low of $395.66 and a 52 week high of $491.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

NASDAQ SEDG traded up $3.57 on Wednesday, reaching $20.50. The stock had a trading volume of 22,742,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,533,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.27. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1-year low of $10.24 and a 1-year high of $84.69. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SEDG

NextEra Energy (NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Shares of NEE traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.69. 4,901,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,239,271. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $86.10. The company has a market cap of $141.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.72 and its 200 day moving average is $76.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NEE

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

GE Vernova stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $373.06. The stock had a trading volume of 786,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,603,068. GE Vernova has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $447.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $363.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.19. The stock has a market cap of $102.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GEV

Featured Articles