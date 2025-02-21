D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 4,692 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,692 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Crown were worth $3,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCK. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 156.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Crown during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Crown by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crown during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Crown during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Crown from $112.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Crown from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.69.

Crown Price Performance

NYSE CCK opened at $88.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.84 and a 12-month high of $98.46. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.26 and its 200-day moving average is $89.40.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.08. Crown had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 25.12%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

