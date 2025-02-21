Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Price Target Lowered to $117.00 at TD Securities

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from $123.00 to $117.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the building manufacturing company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LPX. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.00.

NYSE LPX opened at $100.98 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Louisiana-Pacific has a 12-month low of $66.77 and a 12-month high of $122.87.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.24. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.69%.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $283,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,225.50. This represents a 11.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPX. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 318 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 158.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 349 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 430 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

