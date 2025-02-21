Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Plans $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th.

Old Point Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years.

Old Point Financial stock opened at $29.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.26. Old Point Financial has a 1-year low of $13.49 and a 1-year high of $30.10.

Old Point Financial ( NASDAQ:OPOF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 8.56%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Old Point Financial in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

