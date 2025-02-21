Q1 Earnings Forecast for RB Global Issued By Raymond James

RB Global, Inc. (TSE:RBA – Free Report) (NYSE:RBA) – Research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RB Global in a report released on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen forecasts that the company will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for RB Global’s current full-year earnings is $5.06 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for RB Global’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

RB Global Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of RBA opened at C$146.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.93. RB Global has a 1 year low of C$89.15 and a 1 year high of C$152.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$131.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$123.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

About RB Global

Ritchie Bros. operates the world’s leading marketplace for heavy equipment. The company started as a live auctioneer of industrial equipment, since then it has greatly expanded its operations to include the sale of construction, agricultural, oilfield, and transportation equipment. Ritchie Bros. operates over 40 live auction sites in more than 12 countries, along with online marketplaces, including IronPlanet, Marketplace-E, and GovPlanet.

Further Reading

