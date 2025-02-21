W Howard Keenan, Jr. Sells 200,000 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Stock

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $7,952,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,568,000. The trade was a 10.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Antero Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $39.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 123.45 and a beta of 3.33. Antero Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.43 and a fifty-two week high of $41.53.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. Antero Resources had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 0.74%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $3,112,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Antero Resources by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 161,912 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after buying an additional 56,561 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 547,243 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $19,181,000 after buying an additional 25,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,166,000. 83.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Featured Articles

